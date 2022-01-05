There is good news and bad news for those who enjoy swimming at the North Bend Municipal Pool.
The bad news is the pool will not open as predicted January 1. The good news is when it open later in the year, all the infrastructure upgrades needed at the pool will be complete. In another bit of good news, the city announced when the pool opens, it will remain free for all users through the end of June.
In a notice of the city's website, the city announced the delay in opening while work on repairs to the aging infrastructure continues.
City Administrator David Milliron explained a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation will be added to funds from Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as well as money from other state and federal programs to finish all the major repairs needed at the pool.
Some of the work being done includes replacing the pump and filtration systems that date to the opening of the pool in 1956, replacing a boiler that was installed in 1984, adding hot water heaters for the showers and making code compliance upgrades.
Voters in North Bend approved a bond issue that will fund the operations of the pool for five years, but when the bond was presented, the city council vowed to find other funding mechanisms to make the needed repairs.
The pool opened to the public July 1 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID and drew large crowds until it closed September 1 for the repairs.
Milliron said bid documents for the repair work have been finalized, and the city is eager to get started on the work.
In addition, the city has begun looking for a new aquatics director. The person hired for the position will run all operations at the pool when it reopens.
City Recorder KayLee Marone served as aquatics director before being hired as recorder, and Marone ran the pool while it was open last summer.
When the pool opens, North Bend will use remaining money from the Oregon Community Foundation K-12 grant to operate the pool at no charge to users through the end of June. Beginning July 1, a new fee schedule will go into effect that charges North Bend residents a lower price than non-residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In