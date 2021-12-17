On Monday, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed legislation to provide funding for efforts to prevent illegal cannabis operations and provide relief for the humanitarian crisis facing migrant workers caught up in these operations. Senate Bill 893 and Senate Bill 5561 will create financial assistance to local law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations as they work with a statewide plan to address the problem of illegal cannabis.
Senator Jeff Golden (D-Ashland) fought hard to get SB 893 and related funding on the agenda for the Second Special Session of 2021 because of the proliferation of illegal cannabis problems in Southern Oregon.
“Illegal cannabis operations in Southern Oregon have been using our limited water supply, abusing local workers, threatening neighbors and negatively impacting businesses run by legal marijuana growers,” said Golden. “This is urgent funding we need right now to protect our agriculture industry, a pillar of Oregon’s economy and the Rogue Valley’s quality of life.”
“We also need to respond to the underlying human rights issues so that workers aren’t faced with unacceptable conditions,” said Golden. “I commit to continuing this work in 2022 to ensure that we provide support to affected workers through culturally appropriate community partners.”
Senate Bill 893 and Senate Bill 5561 will now go to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.
