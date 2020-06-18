GOLD BEACH — The inflammatory email to Oregon Coast Community Action from board member Karl Popoff was the topic of discussion during Gold Beach's city council meeting this week.
The email, sent last Monday, led to Popoff stepping down from his position on ORCCA's board. However, the Gold Beach mayor still had to face his city council over the email that included explosive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Gold Beach City Council concluded on Tuesday that the language used by Popoff in his email violated city policy.
As a result, the council censured him by not paying for his travel to some of the various boards he serves on around the state, including the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Mayor’s Association.
The Gold Beach City Council did not reach an agreement that he should no longer serve on those boards, so he will stay. Popoff is up for reelection as mayor in November.
Additionally, the city council is planning to put out a statement to show that it does not condone his actions.
Following a nearly two-hour executive session Tuesday night, the council met in public session for almost an additional hour where council members shared their feelings and Popoff said he accepted responsibility but did not show remorse.
“There is no racism, there is no intention to hurt (ORCCA Executive Director) Kim (Brick),” said Popoff of his email, which had been in response to Brick’s initial email which stated, among other things, that black lives matter. “My intention at the time was that quite frankly, I was — I guess I took offense that these people matter more than other people.”
Brick’s email was sent to ORCCA board members and staff, discussing deep levels of institutional racism in the country. Her email also explained that nationwide community action programs like ORCCA stemmed from the Civil Rights movement.
ORCCA is a charitable organization that provides resources through programs such as the South Coast Food Share, South Coast Head Start in addition to working to help those in need including those experiencing homelessness.
Popoff, who has served as mayor for Gold Beach for 16 years, responded to everyone included on the email.
“Kim, with all due respect, you can shove your racism bandwagon,” started Popoff in his incendiary email.
“I am so sick of having people throwing up racism/white privilege at every turn,” he continued. “You want to know what is hurting blacks? The welfare system. NO dads at home. And, you know what? It is also hurting whites, and American Indians. Black lives don’t matter to Black Lives Matter people....”
Three Gold Beach city council members — Summer Matteson, Becky Campbell and Tamie Kaufman — voted that this email violated city policy while two members — Larry Brennan and Anthony Pagano — said that it did not.
The policy came from the City of Gold Beach Policy Manual which, according to the manual, applies to all city employees, volunteers and elected officials. Policy 200.4 regarding harassment and discrimination was discussed.
“The City of Gold Beach is committed to a work environment that is free of illegal bias, prejudice and harassment and where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity,” reads the policy.
Council members expressed that the start of Popoff’s email, and portions throughout, did not align with this policy.
“I will not take back the views I have for the Black Lives Matter organization because I know what they do. And it has nothing to do — nothing to do — with black lives. It has everything to do with anarchy and whatever they’re doing right now,” Popoff told the council on Tuesday night.
The council passed a motion that they would release a statement saying it does not agree with the opinions Popoff expressed in his email, in addition to plan to include a statement of diversity and that the council wants to work as a community moving forward.
Near the end of the meeting, a motion was made by a councilor to have Popoff write a formal apology that would be delivered to the ORCCA staff. Before the motion could be seconded, Popoff interjected.
“Sorry, I won’t do that. I’m willing to give a blanket apology to everyone but I’ve already made my apologies and I’m not going to be coerced into doing something more than that. I said I would make a public apology, and I will make a public apology about the two things that I spoke about and I’ve been adamant about that,” he said.
“ORCCA can get a copy of that letter. That’s what I believe. Let them have a copy of the letter, a letter that is going out to everyone or whoever it is that we’re going to be sending it out to. But something specially for them? No, I’m not going to do it.”
