GOLD BEACH — The Gold Beach Community Fund is accepting grant applications from local endeavors.
The objective is to provide grant funds for deserving local endeavors in areas related to recreational activity and facility development, opportunities for cultural enhancement, technical assistance and vocational projects, academic and lifestyle improvements, restoration of environmental assets, and youth related facilities and activities.
Grant awards range from $500-$2,500 per project or program. Applications will be accepted through April 1.
For more information, guidelines and applications, visit GoldBeachCommunityFund.org.