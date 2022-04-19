More than 50 affordable homes will soon be built in Coos Bay.
That’s the news Gloria Dei Lutheran Church revealed Thursday after the congregation voted unanimously to use 2.3 acres of land donated to the church to build housing.
Pastor Alyssa Augustson announced the church is partnering with Northwest Housing Alternatives to build up to 52 affordable housing units on the land next to the church. The property was donated to the church in 2019 by global businessman Dennis Beetham.
Augustson said the mission of Gloria Dei is “Gathered in Christ, we are called to bring light to our community.” She said the housing project will be instrumental in bringing the light to the area.
“Gloria Dei has a long history of service to our community through feeding programs and other community efforts,” Augustson said. “We see this effort as a natural next step in our ministry to the community. The church has spent the past year working closely with local governments, individuals and groups like the Housing Action Team to identify the best use of the property and ultimately, the most suitable company to partner with.
The church said they have found many people willing to help in an effort to meet a growing need in the area.
“Recent Coos Bay zoning changes, and a willingness of numerous individuals to visit our site and offer advice made this possible,” Lot Committee chair Ken Denton explained.
When considering housing for low-income people, the church decided the best way to move forward was to partner with Northwest Housing Alternatives.
Founded in 1982, NHA is a not-for-profit developer of affordable housing in Oregon. Their mission is to create opportunity through housing. To that end, NHA develops, builds and manages rental housing designed for Oregonians with limited incomes.
These homes help families live healthy and stable lives, allow older adults to age in place and give people with special needs a dignified residence. Along with providing affordable housing, NHA provides services that connect tenants to critical health and community resources, and works to prevent homelessness before it begins.
Northwest Housing Alternatives owns and operates over 2,100 apartments in over 100 properties in Oregon, including in Florence. They recently signed an agreement with Coos Bay and Coos County to develop affordable housing at the old Englewood School site.
Affordable housing relies on state and federal grants designated for that purpose.
The resultant housing is open to persons earning less than 60 percent of the county’s annual income. Currently that’s about $27,000 a year for individuals and $38,000 a year for a family of four.
“The congregation voted unanimously to partner in planning the actual development, and then sell the property to NHA to build, manage and maintain the property,” said Linda Strine, president of the Council. “The church is very excited about this project.”
The planning and development process is expected to take about three years.
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said he was thrilled to hear the church’s announcement and their choice of Northwest Housing as a partner.
“It’s wonderful. Northwest Housing does a great job,” Benetti said.
“It’s a need that needs to be filled. It’s wonderful. It’s needed in all aspects and definitely on the low income and the moderate income for people. I’m glad it’s getting done.”
