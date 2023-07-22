K9 Odin

Lisa Slater and patrol tracking canine, Odin spending time together outdoors.

 Contributed by Lisa Slater

Sgt. Adam Slater’s beloved K9 dog, Odin, is not only immortalized among the memories of those within the community that he’s touched, but his memory also lives on inside the pages of a new powerful autobiographical book.

Sgt. Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office recently lost his patrol tracking canine, Odin, on March 17 of this year. His wife, Lisa Slater, took to paper to document Odin’s life through his very eyes. “K9 Odin” gives a unique look into the life and mind of an active K9 dog.

K9 Odin
K9 Odin

Used with permission the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit’s Facebook page

Retired K9 Odin resting in the grass at his home where he lived with Lisa and Sgt. Adam Slater on their farm.
K9 Odin

Used with permission the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit’s Facebook page

Sgt. Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office with his K9 dog, Odin.
K9 Odin

Sgt. Adam Slater sleeping on the floor with Odin at Oregon State University, holding him tight while he fought for his life against a severe bacterial infection.
