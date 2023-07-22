Sgt. Adam Slater’s beloved K9 dog, Odin, is not only immortalized among the memories of those within the community that he’s touched, but his memory also lives on inside the pages of a new powerful autobiographical book.
Sgt. Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office recently lost his patrol tracking canine, Odin, on March 17 of this year. His wife, Lisa Slater, took to paper to document Odin’s life through his very eyes. “K9 Odin” gives a unique look into the life and mind of an active K9 dog.
Mrs. Slater discovered her love for writing at a younger age, finding it easier to get her words out and to be heard when she pens them on paper. She has been publishing for six years, however, her most recent book was a first for her.
Previously, her stories were all fiction, consisting of a variety of themes like suspense romance, mystery thriller and military. Not wanting her writing to be stuck to one genre alone, she likes to branch out and try new areas of writing. Mrs. Slater was inspired by the community’s love of her husband’s working K9.
“People loved Odin, not just from this area. [People] world wide ended up loving him,” said Mrs. Slater. “He has a seriously awesome story to tell.”
She ultimately decided that the story was best told from Odin’s point of view after having spent some time debating the subject.
“It came to me that he had a perspective that was never shared,” she said.
Odin’s amazing story starts before he even came to be Sgt. Slater’s K9. Odin was approximately 3-years-old when he was sent to a shelter to be euthanized. He had previously been a working PTSD service dog. After some unwanted rough-housing by teenagers, Odin snapped at one of them and was sent away to the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.
“In Virginia, the dog will be put down if it’s bit somebody,” said Sgt. Slater.
As luck would have it, his potential was seen. Through a series of contacts, Odin was saved, eventually making his way to Sgt. Slater. It turned out that Odin was born to be a tracker, having helped directly capture 105 people.
“That’s the most direct criminal apprehensions that I’ve ever heard of,” said Sgt. Slater.
Mrs. Slater’s book takes you through all 105 of Odin’s captures, showing what it was like for him, his thoughts and feelings. This unique perspective gives you a glimpse into the life of a working K9, something not well known. It’s easy to overlook just how hard these dogs work alongside their human partners.
“He didn’t have prototypical captures. I mean, pretty much everybody he caught wanted to fight,” said Sgt. Slater.
Odin had a hard and dangerous job, putting himself in harm’s way when criminals would attack. However, no matter the circumstances, he did not back down and took his job very seriously. Odin protected and looked after his community just as his community looked after him. People from all over stepped up to help pay medical bills when Odin was ill.
“Their support was overwhelming. We needed the community’s backing for us to keep him alive bill-wise and they did,” Mrs. Slater says, remembering back to the time when Odin contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection.
The sheriff’s office did not have the additional funding to cover his treatment. The community stepped up, going above and beyond what was needed. Odin was given yet another chance at life and another chance to return the support by continuing to capture criminals. He gave his all to the job for as long as he physically could.
After working with Sgt. Slater for over six years, Odin’s age finally caught up with him and the hard decision was made to place him into retirement.
“You can see him diminishing even in his story as they go along. … He had a hard career, really hard career,” says Mrs. Slater.
Odin was able to spend a little over a year living out his final days in retirement on the couple’s farm, hiking through the woods with the family and following along while they rode horseback. Once Odin retired, Lisa set about writing his story. The goal was to finish it before his passing. Sadly, that did not work out.
“We didn’t want him to pass before the release. Literally he didn’t make it by three months,” said Sgt. Slater.
“We were going to do little paw prints. We were going to hand out prints to all the kids,” added Mrs. Slater.
Mrs. Slater spent a little under a year meticulously writing “K9 Odin,” going through each case with her husband to make sure everything was accurate and accounted for.
“[Writing] it was super easy because I knew the story. I didn’t have to invent it … but emotionally? Very emotional. I cried a lot while writing his story. … I loved him dearly,” said Lisa.
Through Mrs. Slater’s carefully chosen words, she was finally able to give Odin a voice and a chance to be heard by all.
Lisa Slater’s book, K9 Odin, as well as her other works, may be found on her website: SlaterLife.com. To follow along with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit go to their Facebook page: facebook.com/CCSOPaws.
