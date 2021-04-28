South Coast Head Start, a no cost early childhood educational program for low-income families, is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.
South Coast Head Start, a program of Oregon Coast Community Action, offers education and support services to qualifying families at no cost. The program offers fun, researched-based curriculum, healthy meals, inclusive services for children with disabilities, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. Services are available for pregnant mothers to children age 5.
Parents are encouraged to apply now for fall enrollment as space is limited. Priority for enrollment is based on child age, family income, disabilities and other factors that demonstrate a need for services. Children in foster care, experiencing homeless, or receiving public assistance are automatically eligible for services.
The Head Start approach to school readiness means that children are ready for school, families are ready to support their children’s learning and schools are ready for children. Head Start is a leader in the early childhood field with a strong, clear and comprehensive focus on all aspects of healthy development, including physical, cognitive and social/emotional development, all of which are essential to children being ready for school.
To apply or more information, call 541-888-3717 ext. 204 or 224, visit https://www.orcca.us/head-start or email enroll@orcca.us
