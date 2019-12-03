This holiday season, give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon's state parks with an annual day-use parking permit.
From Dec. 1-31, holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for only $25. that's $5 off the regular price of $30.
“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “What better way to celebrate the holidays than with the gift that encourages adventure in Oregon’s special places?”
Purchasing these passes is easy — buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org, along with branded holiday gift gear, such as water bottles, T-shirts and hoodies. Select merchandise is also on sale during the month of December.
Parking permits are also sold at major OPRD offices, some state park friends' group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit oregonstateparks.org.
Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.