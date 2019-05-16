COOS BAY — The Coos County Board of Realtors is asking the public to donate food and other products for animal care so that Coos County Animal Shelter, FOCCAS, Kohl's Kitty Care, and Bandon Animal Rescue can continue to provide the best care possible for rescue animals.
Drop your donation at any McKay's Market, Ray's in Bandon, either Mini Pet Mart, Ticor Title, Century 21 Best Realty, Pacific Properties, Re/Max South Coast or at Wagon Wheel Market in Hauser.
Towels, blankets, paper towels and all kinds of dog and cat food would be greatly appreciated by all rescued furry friends. The drive ends May 31st.