COOS COUNTY — The 2020 Girl Scout cookie booth season is right around the corner and dozens of Girl Scouts from all around Coos County are getting ready.
On Friday, Feb. 14, Girl Scouts will begin selling a variety of cookies including longtime favorites such as Thin Mints and Samoas at a number of participating businesses and grocery stores around the South Coast.
Girl Scout Ireland Pittz, 9, of the Coos Bay/North Bend Troop No. 20490 poses with a large number of Girl Scout cookie boxes Wednesday night a…
According to a press release by the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwestern Washington, this year, a new cookie is making its debut – the Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie which features uplifting messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.
Co-troop leader Tabitha Pittz, of the Coos Bay/North Bend Girl Scout Troop #20490, said the Girl Scout cookie program really helps girls become more confident by practicing their public speaking skills and interacting with people they wouldn’t normally talk to.
“It teaches them to talk to people and to step outside of their shells,” said Pittz. “We have this one little girl who was so quiet and so shy and since we’ve been doing the pre-sales she has totally come out of her shell.”
This year, Pittz said her troop so far has received about 2,000 boxes of cookies for its booth sales. More cookies will be shipped in the next few weeks as Scouts begin to sell down their inventory, she added. The troop’s overall goal is to sell about 4,500 boxes this year.
“The money we earn from selling helps us do community service projects around town and it helps us with our weekly meetings,” said Pittz. “… so the more boxes we sell the more money our troop gets and the more active we can be in the community.”
According to the Girl Scouts’ website, 100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remain within the local region to fund a number of Girl Scout programs.
Girl Scouts from the Coos Bay/North Bend troop No. 20490 stand proudly in front of a "lending library" bookcase the girls recently installed a…
In addition to helping girls develop people skills as well as money management skills, the cookie program also shows just how resilient the Scouts can be, said co-troop leader Adara Smith.
As Smith explained it, the girls last year braved a number of harsh weather conditions to sell cookies and meet their individual goals.
“Rain or shine, hail, snow, sleet or wind they were out there,” she said.
Last week, Girl Scout Troop No. 30403 of Myrtle Point also received over 1,000 boxes of cookies, which they will sell outside McKay’s Market located on 418 Eighth St. in Myrtle Point, as well as in Powers on select days. A few girls assisted with the unloading and organizing of the boxes at their troop office inside the Myrtle Point First Christian Church last Thursday.
As corporate partners, booth sales will take place every weekend from Feb. 14 to March 8 at the Coos Bay and North Bend Safeway, Fred Meyer and Walmart. The Pony Village Mall will also host cookie booth sales throughout the season.
For a full list of locations throughout Coos County, visit the Girl Scouts’ website at girlscoutsosw.org. Cookie booth sales will go from Feb. 14 to March 8 and will typically run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.