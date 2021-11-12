Youth K-12 are invited to attend a fun day of entertaining workshops to make and take holiday gifts to give to teachers, friends, family and neighbors. All hand-made by youth with guidance from local volunteers. Youth will sign up for their age appropriate tracks.
The 4-H Gifts 2 Give: Holiday Maker Workshops will be offered to all enrolled and non-4-H youth ages 5-19 on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 4-H Exhibit Building. 4-H volunteers and guest instructors will be presenting workshop sessions on Snowman Candle Making, Holiday Table Centerpieces (Floral Design), 4-H T-Shirt Making, Holiday Ornaments, Freshies (customized air fresheners), Soap Making, Custom Wood Signs, Wood-Turning, Water Marbling and Shibori Dyeing.
Youth will be creating timeless gifts to give and learning ways to shop locally for inexpensive supplies to create unique crafts to share with friends and family.
Participants will bring a sack lunch and bottled water will be provided. There will be a $25 fee for the Gifts 2 Give 4-H workshop.
To register for this workshop and view other Extension Events visit: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/county/douglas/events
Space is limited please register early. Ability to participate in this program should not be a barrier to youth based on cost. If you would like assistance, please contact Laurie Michaels at 541-236-3042 to inquire about a tuition scholarship to attend this event.
