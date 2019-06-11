COOS BAY — Gibs RV has donated a new trailer to be raffled off as a way to benefit the Kids’ HOPE Center.
In a press release from Bay Area Hospital and the Kids’ HOPE Center, the center is a Child Abuse Intervention Center for Coos County that operates almost entirely on grants and private donations.
“The raffle is a New Starcraft Comet Mini 16KS trailer,” the release said.
Tickets for the trailer are $10 each and the drawing will take place on August 10 at Gibs RV in Coos Bay. Tickets can be purchased at Gibs, Oregon Pacific Bank and during the Coos Bay Wine Walk in July and August at 7 Devils Brewing Company. For information and other locations, phone Kids’ HOPE Center at 541-266-8806.
“One of the valuable services available in our community for children who have been abused has been the Kids’ HOPE Center formerly the Child Abuse Intervention Center,” the release said. “At the center, children who may have been abused are interviewed in a ‘kid friendly’ and trauma informed environment to determine if they have been the victim of abuse and to help obtain for them the services they need to overcome the abuse and associated trauma. Last year in our county, 350 children were interviewed and received services through the Center. We know that most abuse goes unreported.”
Bay Area Hospital is excited to have this important community service be a part of the full range of services provided to our South Coast residents. It aligns with the hospital mission “to improve the health of our community every day.” It is the desire of Bay Area Hospital to increase not only the emergency response services as a result of child abuse but an increased focus on prevention and education.