COOS COUNTY — For every RV sold in the month of May, Gib’s RV Superstore is donating $100 to Operation Rebuild Hope’s transitional housing program for veterans, or Bryan’s Home.
Not only that, but customers are being encouraged to match the donation and then Gib’s RV is rounding up the purchase and donating the difference to Operation Rebuild Hope, all of which is going to Bryan’s Home.
The company’s generosity surprised Operation Rebuild Hope’s founder and owner, Patrick Wright.
“Gib’s RV already helped us once in the past,” he said.
Last summer, the non-profit identified a Korean War veteran who had been living in an RV without water for two years after his water heater went bad.
“Someone had gone to replace it, tore it out, cut his lines, and just left it like that,” Wright remembered. “If he had hooked up water, it would have just poured into his RV.”
Unable to pay for a new water heater for him, and with the veteran unable to pay for one as well, Operation Rebuild Hope went to Gib’s RV for help.
“They hooked us up with a $1,000 unit for free and one of their installers decided to donate his time to put it in,” Wright said. “This veteran went from not having water for two years to finally being able to have a hot shower in his own unit, when before he was filling up buckets to bathe and flush his toilets.”
Usually Wright never approaches a company for help twice and since Gib’s RV helped last year, the announcement that it wanted to help again was unexpected.
“What a wonderful company to give back to the community,” he said of the May fundraiser. “This is what we want, to inspire other businesses and people to help and support one another. After three years doing what we’re doing, it’s awesome to see it all come together.”
Lisa Larkin, owner of Gib’s RV, explained that the decision to make this fundraiser happen is the result of Wright’s passion to help other veterans and the ability to make a difference.
“(Operation Rebuild Hope) is doing the right things to actually help people,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, we pick a couple non-profits to help and his was at the top of the list for everybody.”
Gib’s RV has struggled finding employees for its service department and finding that it has to train new hires from the ground up.
“Our community needs to teach people how to do construction and electrical work, so not only is (Wright) helping house people but is also teaching them skills,” Larkin said. “It was a no-brainer.”
As for making Bryan’s Home fully operational, Wright has had the location surveyed and is starting to get permits to work on the siding, windows and paint.
“Sherman Williams is coming in as a national campaign to provide paint for us,” Wright said. “We’re housing four homeless veterans in our apartment by the North Bend Airport, teamed up with (Oregon Coast Community Action). We’re taking those veterans to help renovate Bryan’s Home, ripping it down to studs, so when ORCCA comes in with its weatherization program, the veterans can put in insulation, new windows and doors. Again, we’re already doing the hand-up not hand-out program by utilizing those veterans right now.”
Wright says he is happy by how fast Bryan’s Home is coming together and is amazed that it is on the cusp of gaining national attention.
He asks that anyone who wishes to help veterans learn trade skills and get housing to donate $20 a month through the donation button on the Operation Rebuild Hope Facebook page.
“Something big is happening and I’m happy of the support we’re getting from the community,” he said.