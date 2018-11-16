COOS BAY – “The balloon is alive,” said 8-year-old Theren Barnes as he watched students at Southwestern Oregon Community College release a high-altitude weather balloon Friday afternoon.
Members from the Southwestern Physics Experimental Atmospheric Research (SPEAR) team launched their second ever weather balloon in an attempt to collect atmospheric data.
Rose Garrett, the club's director at SWOCC, aided in measuring and attaching string to the balloon which carried a radiosonde, a small radio device that sends information remotely to the team’s laptop.
Garrett, also a physics student, said the opportunity to join her fellow students has been not only enjoyable, but useful. Garrett will be attending Oregon State University next summer and said the experience will give her an edge as she joins her new program.
The balloon, which was blown to full capacity at 60 cubic feet, is expected to reach heights of 100,000 feet in altitude. SWOCC physics instructor Dr. Aaron Coyner said he hopes the balloon will stay up for about two hours, which is longer than their previous experiment.
Unfortunately, he said he will not know for sure when the balloon will pop and lose signal as a number of factors are involved. The team does have a GPS monitor attached to it that will give them coordinates of where the radio instrument lands.
“The next steps are to sit and monitor its altitude,” Dr. Coyner said. “When all of this is done then we’ll have data to show and keep for the future.”
Shortly after launching, the balloon had reached 2,500 feet. It moved quickly northeast with slight winds pushing it in that direction. The data collected will be on the area’s temperature, humidity, wind speed, and atmospheric pressure.
About six students from SPEAR were on site preparing the balloon for its launch and then monitoring its coordinates. According to Dr. Coyner, a team member was assigned to informing the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport’s air traffic control tower of the balloons location, which required an update every 5,000 feet in the air.
The SPEAR team has worked on collecting a database of the South Coast’s atmospheric information as a way to better predict future weather patterns. The team is a mixture of physics students and community members. The materials used to perform the launch were donated from the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium.
Sheri Barnes, of Coos Bay, who attended the launch with her son, Theren, said she wanted the two of them to see firsthand a science experiment that went beyond the classroom.
“Theren is really into physics,” she said. “If there is any community event that I can take him to that encourages learning, we’re there. I really just want to keep his love of science going.”