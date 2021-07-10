Exploring the southern coast of Oregon and the northern coast of California allows those of us lucky enough to live here the opportunity to see some amazing things.
We are fortunate to live in one of the most amazing places in the world, a place where Mother Nature makes every day look like a work of art.
As my family and I drive around, it is still common to hear us oohing and awing just because of the scenery. Where else in the world can use see deep into the forest and be on the beach only minutes later?
While I have written repeatedly about the amazing things we can see here, one thing I've seen a few times has left me in awe. As I've traveled the area, I feel fortunate that I've been able to see some amazing marine mammals. Seals, sea lions and more always make me stop every time I see one.
Days after I moved to Oregon, I made a trip to Brookings and Crescent City, California with my boss. While showing me around Crescent City, we stopped at the harbor, and I heard the distinct sounds of sea lions. But despite looking for 10 minutes, I never saw one.
That just made me determined to get closer to the marine mammals. After talking to some people at my office, I was told to the top of Cape Arago and look around. So, of course, I did. At the very top, if you park and go to the right, following the trails as far they go, the trail ends overlooking some rocks in the ocean.
The day I went up, the rocks were covered with seals and sea lions. I admit, I jumped the fence to get a closer look, and it was pretty amazing. While many of the animals were sunning on the rocks, there were many jumping in and out of the water. I stood there for 20 minutes, just watching and listening to the animals living their lives.
But even then, the creatures were a long ways off. I could see them, I could hear them, but I didn't get a close-up experience.
A few weeks later, I was back in Crescent City, so I went back to the harbor and back on the hunt for the marine mammals. This time, I found them. At the edge of the harbor, the animals, mostly California sea lions, congregate on man-made rocks to sun. They could be seen clearly, but they were still a ways off.
Since then, every time I go to Crescent City, I head back to the harbor, just in case.
Persistence paid off two times. Once I went to the harbor and got out and started walking around. As I moved around the harbor, I noticed something was in the water, and it was something big.
Before long, I learned what it was. Seals were swimming through the water around the boats in a hunt for fish in the harbor. For close to an hour, I walked around watching as the seals, lots of seals, went up and down in the water. The only bad part is actually getting a good picture of the seals was difficult.
I tried repeatedly, but it felt like every time I hit the button to snap a photo, the seals went down into the water. I tried to guess where they might come up and failed every time there, too.
I was able to get some photos from the top of the harbor, but if the seals noticed I or anyone else, was close by, they quickly disappeared into the depths.
I found out later, schools of fish swim into the harbor as a way of evading larger fish that are hunting. In doing so, they swam right into a trap, with the seals waiting to eat.
It was quite an experience to be that close as seals gorged themselves.
A little while later, I was back in Crescent City and I went back to where I first noticed the sea lions. This time I was in for quite the surprise. Whereas the sea lions had been out in the water before, this time they were sunning on a pier right on shore.
I was able to get so close to the animals, I could even smell them. For the record, it is not a pleasant smell.
But from that distance, I and others stood in awe watching creatures bigger than I am moving easily in and out of the water and scrambling quickly onto the pier. I enjoyed every minute of it, and send dozens of photos to my wife.
I can't give you a specific spot to find marine mammals for certainty, but they are out there. Crescent City seems to have a steady dose, they can be seen and heard around Coos Bay, one time we even saw a bunch of seals sunning in Gold Beach.
If you want to see marine mammals for yourself, just keep your eyes peeled when moving around the ocean. One time I saw a whole herd sunning on the beach between Gold Beach and Port Orford. I would suggest listening, too. You often hear them before you can see them. If you're lucky, you might even get close enough to smell them.
We all know there are animals in the ocean that are bigger than we are. But seeing one is rare, with the exception of the sea lions that seem to enjoy showing off in close proximity.
