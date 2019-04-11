COOS BAY — Georgia Pacific Wood Products LLC of Coos Bay announced to its employees this morning that the mill will be shutting down.
The shutdown is permanent and employees will be paid through June 10. The mill, located in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay, will be put up for sale.
Lumber is stacked and ready to be shipped out to market at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Bunker Hill in 2016.
This follows the announcement last month that it had entered into a Clean Water Act settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for five alleged violations.
Georgia-Pacific was required by the settlement to pay $79,394 in fines.
