SOUTH COAST — There are several ballot measures within cities along the South Coast that will appear on the official General Election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, including two marijuana sales tax measures, a tax on short-term lodging, a school district bond for improvements, a measure to allow ATVs on city streets, a measure to allow nomination of candidates by paying a fee, an advisory question about moving the Idaho border to include Douglas County and a sanctuary ordinance in Coos County. Mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters on Oct. 15 and are due by 8 p.m. on election day. No postage is required.
COOS COUNTY
Measure 6-181 — Shall the citizens of Coos County adopt the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance? The ordinance would prohibit Coos County officials (unless ordered by a court) from participating in the enforcement of an Extraterritorial Act or to use any county funds to enforce an Extraterritorial Act. An Extraterritorial Act is any local, state, federal act, laws, orders, rules or regulations which restrict the right to keep and bear arms.
For example, the proposed ordinance would prohibit county officials from enforcing current laws that: Prohibit carrying a firearm concealed; prohibit those adjudicated to be mentally ill from possessing a firearm; and prohibit the unlawful possession of sawed-off shotguns, short-barreled rifles and silencers.
The ordinance allows county officials to enforce restrictions on convicted felons from possessing firearms and would allow county officials to enforce crimes where possession of a firearm is an aggravating factor.
The ordinance has no effect on state, federal or municipal officials enforcing any firearm law in Coos County.
A "no" vote leaves in place current practice regarding enforcement of firearms laws.
BANDON
Measure 6-186, Bandon School District No. 54 — Bonds to construct, renovate, repair and improve district facilities. Shall Bandon School District issue $4 million in bonds and receive $4 million state matching grant to construct, renovate, repair, improve facilities? If the bonds are approved, they will be payable from taxes on property or property ownership that are not subject to the limits of section 11 and 11b, Article XI of the Oregon Constitution.
CHARLESTON
Measure 6-185 — Measure authorizing Charleston Area tax on short-term lodging. Shall Coos County collect a 9.5% tax on short-term lodging in the Charleston Area as defined in County Ordinance 20-07-004L? All revenue generated by the tax would go toward promoting tourism in the Charleston area.
COQUILLE
Measure 6-187 — Charter amendment allowing nomination by fee in addition to petition. Should the (City of Coquille) Charter be amended to allow nomination of candidates by paying a fee as an alternative to a petition?
LAKESIDE
Measure 6-182 — Should the City amend an ordinance 20-293 authorizing ATV access on all city streets?
Measure 6-183 — Should the City continue Ordinance 20-293 authorizing an ATV access route to Spinreel Dunes?
MYRTLE POINT
Measure 6-184 — Should the City enact an ordinance taxing licensed recreational marijuana sales up to 3%?
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Measure 10-180, advisory question — Should Douglas County Commissioners, State Representatives and Senators work toward moving the Idaho state border to include Douglas County?
REEDSPORT
Measure 10-177 — Shall electors impose a tax on the sale of marijuana items by recreational marijuana retailers in the City of Reedsport?
WINSTON
Measure 10-178, advisory ballot measure — Should the city amend its code to allow marijuana retailers in additional locations as permitted under state regulations?
CURRY COUNTY
PORT ORFORD
(measure number not available) — 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales in City of Port Orford.
