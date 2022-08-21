Gauvain, Flannery wedding

Benjamin James Gauvain and Kathlene Fern Flannery were united in marriage at Seven Devils Ranch in Bandon. The groom is the son of William and Alicia Gauvain of Reedsport while the bride is the daughter of Julie and David Flannery of Bandon. The couple will make their home in Coos Bay.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments