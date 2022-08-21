Benjamin James Gauvain and Kathlene Fern Flannery were united in marriage at Seven Devils Ranch in Bandon. The groom is the son of William and Alicia Gauvain of Reedsport while the bride is the daughter of Julie and David Flannery of Bandon. The couple will make their home in Coos Bay.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
Are you ready for back-to-school?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Hispanic market coming to Coos Bay
- Coos County Police Blotter
- Harley lovers unite in North Bend
- 2022 Oregon Wage Information: What you need to know
- McGaughy has big plans with Coos Bay schools
- The World's E-edition for 8-19-22
- Now at Bandon Library Art Gallery, “The Unaltered Image”
- Marshfield’s Pirate Night is Aug. 24
- Suspect tracked down by K9 officer
- Coos Bay preparing new housing needs analysis
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Hispanic market coming to Coos Bay
- Coos County Police Blotter
- Harley lovers unite in North Bend
- 2022 Oregon Wage Information: What you need to know
- McGaughy has big plans with Coos Bay schools
- The World's E-edition for 8-19-22
- Now at Bandon Library Art Gallery, “The Unaltered Image”
- Marshfield’s Pirate Night is Aug. 24
- Suspect tracked down by K9 officer
- Coos Bay preparing new housing needs analysis
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In