SOUTH COAST — Gas prices are on the decline in Oregon.
According to a press release from GasBuddy, a mobile app that lets users search for gas prices in their area, gasoline prices fell 4.6 cents per gallon last week. This led to the average of $3.19 (per gallon on Nov. 18), according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon, the release said.
The release pointed out that Oregon gas prices have varied just in the past five years, from 2017’s $2.83 to 2016’s $2.45 to 2015’s $3.05.
“Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago,” the release said.
Eugene saw the largest decrease of 14.7 cents per gallon, lowering its price average from $3.26 to $3.12 per gallon.