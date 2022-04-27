North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough was recently awarded life membership to the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police during its annual conference in Bend.
Persons retiring from the office of president of the association, or any active member in good standing for 15 years, are bestowed life membership. Any active member who served the association with honor and distinction may be elected a life member upon the unanimous recommendation of the board of directors at the business session of any annual meeting of the association by a two-thirds vote of the members present and voting.
McCullough, who lives in North Bend, began his career as a reserve officer with the Coos Bay Police Department in 1993. He served in the department for the next 28 years, moving to officer, sergeant, captain and chief in 2009.
McCullough retired as the Coos Bay police chief in June 2021 after serving in that capacity for 12 years.
He came out of retirement in October 2021 after being appointed interim police chief in North Bend, a position he intends to serve through April 2023.
