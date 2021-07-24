At 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, North Bend Public Library presents “Garlic Greatness,” a webinar by Cheryl O’Dell of Natural Grocers.
This program will highlight the nutritional benefits of garlic as well as the way garlic enhances most foods. Attendees will receive a free garlic bulb.
As the COVID-based precautions and restrictions are being lifted, NBPL is expanding services to include some face-to-face programming. “Garlic Greatness” will be presented as a Zoom meeting, but patrons will also be allowed to come watch the presentation at the library. The room limit will be capped at 15 people. Attendees (both virtual and live) will receive a free garlic bulb.
For those preferring to watch from home, the registration link is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkf--qqj0pGtSiWYY2IBGjiD2gvgIpCQB0.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In