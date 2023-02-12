Playhouse concert

Nic Gareiss and Simon Chrisman will bring their unique musical sound to Coos Bay for a performance at The Dolphin Playhouse.

 Contributed photo

Nic Gareiss and Simon Chrisman met in 2007 at a fiddle festival in the Californian Redwoods and have been exploring sound and movement together ever since. Both innovators on their instruments, Nic and Simon bring their unique approaches together for traditional song, percussive dance, instrumental tunes, improvisation and new compositions, engaging interlocking rhythms and dynamic textures.

The duo will be in Coos Bay for one night only March 3 with a 7 p.m. performance at the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Avenue. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/SimonandNicinCoosBay



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments