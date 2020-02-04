COOS BAY — The South Coast Community Garden Association held a work party and orientation for its 15th gardening season at the Coos Bay Community Garden over the weekend.
Seventeen eager gardeners showed up on Saturday to listen to the rules of the all-organic garden. There are 60 4-foot by 12-foot plots in the garden, and the cost to become a member and get a plot is $10.
The gardening season is from Feb. 1 through Dec. 1. The garden still has plots available, but is filling up fast. Of the 60 plots available there are still 20 left.
“We opened up in January, and we’re already two-thirds full,” said Renee Blom with the South Coast Community Garden Association.
Since the South Coast Community Garden is a nonprofit organization, it supplies its members with fertilizer, tools, water and even some seeds.
“We have knowledgeable people here to help with people that haven’t gardened before,” Blom said.
Over the gardening season, some of the garden's harvest is used to give back to the community. According to gardener Dan Morin, more than 1,000 pounds of food was produced and given to local organizations like the Gospel Mission, which prepare meals for the homeless.
Since everyone has to go through the orientation to begin gardening, there will be additional orientation events coming up soon. To become a member and claim one of the remaining plots, look for an application at the South Coast Community Garden Association website.