On Saturday, August 7, Coos Bay Garden Club invites the community and travelers to take part in a self-guided garden tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is an exceptional way to meet local gardeners and see some garden gems in our local community.
The Town & Country Garden Tour ticket sales provide a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating Bay Area high school student. This year’s $1,000 award went to 2021 North Bend High School graduate, Jacob Mitchell. Mitchell will be attending SWOCC to pursue a two-year degree in forestry and natural resources before obtaining a bachelor of science degree from Oregon State University.
Plan to take a stroll and gather new ideas for your garden. Whether you focus on vegetables, flowers, herbs, trees, bushes, container gardening or dish gardening, there is something for everyone. Small residential gardens to sprawling landscapes will give you inspiration to incorporate in your own setting.
As an added feature this year, three tour gardens will have pottery, succulents or a special plant donated by 101 Plants & Things, Bandon, to offer as prize drawings. Besides selling their own pottery designs, two vendors will have a handmade drawing item on display. Tour attendees may enter the drawings by purchasing tickets for 50 cents each. Three winning tickets will be drawn at 3 p.m. Be sure to write your phone number on the back of the tickets. Winners do not need to be present. This fundraiser will go directly to the ARK Program (At Risk Kids) located on the Marshfield High School campus. A fourth garden will feature garden designed T-shirts with proceeds also designated for the ARK Program.
Tickets may be purchased at 101 Plants & Things, Bandon; SeaCoast Gardens, Charleston; Coos Bay Visitor Center; Coos Head Food Co-Op, Coos Bay; Farr’s Hardware locations in Coos Bay and Coquille; and Bree’s Upscale Resale in downtown Coquille. Tickets are $10 each with children under 13 free. CBGC encourages young attendees but children must be accompanied by an adult.
As a bonus, CBGC will feature a plant sale at Garden 5. The separate sale takes place during the same hours as the tour. Find it at 1274 G St., Coos Bay, in the Eastside area. Proceeds from the plant sale fund community outreach projects CBGC supports i.e., providing books to area schools and libraries, The ARK Program, Habitat for Humanity landscaping, National Garden Week at Shore Acres State Park and maintains pollinator planters at the David Dewett Veterans Memorial site in North Bend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In