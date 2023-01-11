Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Just before 2:00 pm on Jaunary 10th, Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to 62916 Brights Mill Road in the Libby district of Coos Bay for a fully involved garage fire.  

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from an approximate 30’ x 40’ garage.  The first arriving fire crew began attacking the fire though an access door while waiting for additional firefighters to arrive. 



0
0
0
2
0



Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments