Just before 2:00 pm on Jaunary 10th, Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to 62916 Brights Mill Road in the Libby district of Coos Bay for a fully involved garage fire.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from an approximate 30’ x 40’ garage. The first arriving fire crew began attacking the fire though an access door while waiting for additional firefighters to arrive.
Once additional crews arrived, the firefighters were able to enter through a large sliding door to knock down and finish extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire was due to a faulty wood stove.
No injuries were sustained during this fire. Estimated damage to the structure is $20,000 estimated damage to contents is approximately $150,000. The owners did not have fire insurance on the property.
From receipt of the 911 call to the time firefighters arrived and began extinguishing the fire was five minutes.
If you would like any additional information about the fire or Coos Bay Fire Department, contact Fire Chief Mark Anderson at 541-269-1191.
