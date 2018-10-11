Try 1 month for 99¢
North Bend
Bethany Baker, The World

NORTH BEND — Mechanical failure led to 50,000 gallons of raw sewage being released into the bay on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the City of North Bend, Waste Water Pump Station 2 experienced a pressure sensor “fault” on Tuesday evening, but has since been repaired.

“The Oregon Emergency Response System, Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Agriculture, and the Coos County Environmental Health Department have been notified,” the release said. “Questions concerning this notice may be directed to Waste Water Treatment Plant.”

Calls can be made to 541-756-6078.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

