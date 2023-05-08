The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, along with the staff at the Umpqua River Lighthouse and Douglas County Coastal History Museum recently announced they have opened a local Artisan Gallery.
The local Artisan Gallery is located below the Douglas County Coastal History Museum in a beautifully renovated space that was once part of the original 1939 U.S. Coast Guard barracks. The Umpqua River Lighthouse, Coastal History Museum and Artisan Gallery are located at 1020 Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay. The gallery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each week.
Call-for-Local Artisans! Additionally, they are sending out a call-for-local artisans interested in showcasing their art in our Artisan Gallery. The breathtaking beauty of the Umpqua River Lighthouse and Coastal History Museum nestled along the southern Oregon Coast provides a stunning backdrop for artwork to shine!
Local artisans interested in showcasing their art and joining the vibrant arts scene in Winchester Bay are encouraged to contact Museum Director, James Davis at (541) 271-1894 or jmdavis@co.douglas.or.us for more information.
The Umpqua River Lighthouse, Douglas County Coastal History Museum, Visitors Center, Café & Gift Shop, Artisan Gallery and Whale Watching Station are a part of the breathtaking Discover Winchester Bay community, which provides an abundance of outdoor, cultural and sportsman opportunities.
For more information about the Umpqua River Lighthouse, Douglas County Coastal History Museum, Visitors Center, Café & Gift Shop, Artisan Gallery and Whale Watching Station check out our website at: www.douglascounty-oregon.us/.
