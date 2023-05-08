Umpqua River Lighthouse
Reader photo - submitted by Debbie Tegtmeier

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, along with the staff at the Umpqua River Lighthouse and Douglas County Coastal History Museum recently announced they have opened a local Artisan Gallery.

The local Artisan Gallery is located below the Douglas County Coastal History Museum in a beautifully renovated space that was once part of the original 1939 U.S. Coast Guard barracks. The Umpqua River Lighthouse, Coastal History Museum and Artisan Gallery are located at 1020 Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay. The gallery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each week.

