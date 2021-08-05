Gallery By The Bay invites art lovers to attend an art reception for Judy Caldwell, this Saturday, August 7, from 5-7pm. Caldwell will donate an original painting at 6 p.m., and the winner must be present. Dulcimer music by Robert Cribbins will be includes.
This is the first function the gallery has had in a year and a half. They will follow the new CDC guidelines calling for masking indoors, even if you are vaccinated.
Gallery by the Bay is located at 2100 Union St. in North Bend.
