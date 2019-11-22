COOS BAY — When Ramona Pessa co-founded Furry Friends Therapy Dogs in 2004 she did so simply to see folks smile.
“It’s just wonderful,” said Pessa. “When you see someone’s face light up after seeing the dogs it just gives you a warm feeling all over.”
Gretel, a 5-year-old Rottweiler, poses with her handler Ramona Pessa and Ocean Ridge resident Carol Bledsoe.
For more than 10 years, the nonprofit organization has brought happiness and smiles to thousands of residents throughout Coos County.
With a focus on the well being of others, Furry Friends Therapy Dogs provides a wide range of therapy and educational services to community members in need.
The organization, which consists of volunteers and their certified therapy dogs, has over the years visited countless care giving facilities, hospitals and schools around the South Coast.
According to Pessa, the group has grown a lot over the years, now having about 50 members and over 30 therapy dogs throughout the county. In addition to providing therapy visits, the group also teaches elementary students about dog responsibility and safety.
“We also participate in lots of parades and festivals around town,” said Pessa. “The dogs love it.”
Understanding the benefit and value of the group, Ocean Ridge Assisted Living lifestyle director Mary Luther said having the therapy dogs visit their residents helps improve their quality of life.
“Anyone who has ever stroked a dog’s soft ears or felt the gentle rumble of a cat’s purr knows the calming feeling an animal can offer,” said Luther in an email. “A pet companion presents many health benefits to their owners, like lower cholesterol levels and can even prevent a heart attack and stroke.”
Carol Bledsoe, a resident at Ocean Ridge, said as a former dementia specialist nurse she knows the positive impact and benefits the dogs bring to the people they interact with.
“It makes us feel relaxed and happy,” she said. “I can’t help but smile.”
The dogs, which are certified every two to three months, must complete testing before they can officially join the organization, said Pessa. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about Furry Friends Therapy Dogs is encouraged to visit its website at www.furryfriendstherapydogs.org.