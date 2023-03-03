SWOCC Coos Campus at Night

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a veteran’s group at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) was raising money for the SWOCC Fellowship to start a veteran’s scholarship. They raised about $5,000 of the necessary $10,000 to create a permanent 500$ yearly award, but this has stagnated through COVID. To get momentum going for the scholarship, Ryan Devore has kicked off a GoFundMe to get back on the right track.

“They raised about $5,000 dollars for it, but you need to get $10,000, and then it will basically put that forward for a $500 scholarship forever,” Devore said. “So I was sitting there trying to figure out how to restart the thing, and I was looking into GoFundMe, and so that way if we get the other $5,000, then this year, or the next year, we can give some veteran, or some veteran’s kid a scholarship.”



