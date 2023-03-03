Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a veteran’s group at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) was raising money for the SWOCC Fellowship to start a veteran’s scholarship. They raised about $5,000 of the necessary $10,000 to create a permanent 500$ yearly award, but this has stagnated through COVID. To get momentum going for the scholarship, Ryan Devore has kicked off a GoFundMe to get back on the right track.
“They raised about $5,000 dollars for it, but you need to get $10,000, and then it will basically put that forward for a $500 scholarship forever,” Devore said. “So I was sitting there trying to figure out how to restart the thing, and I was looking into GoFundMe, and so that way if we get the other $5,000, then this year, or the next year, we can give some veteran, or some veteran’s kid a scholarship.”
According to Devore, for every $10,000 they can get for the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, Inc. (SWOCC Foundation), they can do a $500 scholarship for an individual. This works because the interest on the money in the foundation would accrue to make it self-sustaining. The scholarship would be available not only to veterans but also to their families.
“We don’t currently have, for SWOCC, a veteran’s scholarship, and so it’s just wanting to get it out,” Devore said. “Currently, you have the post-911 GI Bill, and those veterans go to school, and we also get a lot the dependents, either the spouse or the kids of disabled veterans, come to school here and get stuff, but you know, everybody needs a little help and a little bit of money to make ends meet.”
Shana Brazil is the Veteran Services Coordinator for SWOCC and is the certifying official for the 911 and Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) scholarships. Devore works as an assistant for her and took up this project after Brazil mentioned that she wanted to revitalize this program.
“I may be starting the GoFundMe, but the real star is Shana. We work in like 1000 square feet, that was made possible by a grant she wrote to the lottery commission,” Devore said. “Shana’s help gave us an area that you see veterans support animals, water, and snacks while we study. There is three veteran made art installations on the walls from beads, to a wood flag, to a picture painted, and a drawing made by a coast guard veterans 4-year daughter.”
The SWOCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that exists exclusively to support SWOCC. Devore, who served in the army, is taking up this project to help make a positive change.
“Anything that would help people go to school, especially like the DEA, you know, all the dependents that are coming here means that their parent was disabled, 100% disabled, for our country,” Devore said. “And they’re trying to get something back for their kids, so if we can give them an extra $500 so they can continue staying in school, you know.”
Because the SWOCC Foundation is a nonprofit, contributions can be deducted from donators’ taxes. While Devore has organized the GoFundMe himself, all proceeds and the scholarship will be handled by the SWOCC Foundation.
“If we work all together, we can make the world a better place,” Devore said.
