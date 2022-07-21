Saturday was all fun and games at LaVerne Park as kids and adults participated in a chess tournament at the park. Between rounds was badminton, Frisbee, squirt guns and fun in the river. And with any outdoor event, there were hot dogs.
In the advanced division, Frank Morse and Nancy Keller tied for first place with an outdoor toy as the prize, the large squirt guns as the ultimate prize.
In the novice division, Harlan Morse and Ari Ish-Shalom tied for first place.
Coquille Chess Club continues weekly meetings Wednesday from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at the Coquille High School Library and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. virtually. Contact drnancykeller@yahoo.com if you would like to join.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In