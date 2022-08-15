Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress recently announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. The RV dump station located at the north end of Salmon Harbor Marina on Ork Rock Road, has been reconfigured to feature twin dump lanes with unlimited capacity, two potable water fill stations, three boat wash stations and an automated pay station that can accept cash, as well as credit and debit cards.
The modern dump station is the latest of several ongoing improvement projects initiated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for the Winchester Bay community. Boice worked with Salmon Harbor Marina Director Jim Zimmer, the Winchester Bay Sanitary District, and engineers from Dyer Partnership to reconfigure the previous site layout in order to modernize services, increase user efficiency and double the capacity for RV users, travelers, local fishermen and marina visitors alike.
RV dump stations offer an easy and convenient way for RVers and campers to get rid of waste while traveling on the open road. The modern station allows patrons to pull in, connect a hose, empty their tank and also refill potable water in a relatively short and convenient manner. The new station replaces an old single lane station that was limited to 25 users per day. The renovation project was completed by contractor Jesse Rodriguez Construction, LLC and also included extending utility services and paving the road to the end of Ork Rock Road. The fee to dump waste at the new station is $10, and both cash and credit/debit cards are accepted at the automated pay machine.
“Renovating the RV dump station at Salmon Harbor not only immediately enhanced the experience for dry campers and RVers by providing the total camping package, but it allowed us to prime the unused empty lot at the end of the marina for future development, which will add value and services to the community long-term,” stated Boice, liaison commissioner for Salmon Harbor Marina and the Winchester Bay community. “As commissioners, we are always thinking about how to best optimize projects like this to bring maximum benefits to the residents and travelers recreating in Douglas County.”
Salmon Harbor Marina, “the best kept secret on the Oregon Coast,” is one of the largest recreational facilities along the Oregon Coast. Salmon Harbor has immediate access to the Umpqua River, the Umpqua River Lighthouse and Coastal History Museum, the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, the Pacific Ocean, and miles of public white-sand beaches. The full-service marina offers 550 moorage slips with power and water, two launch ramps, a full-service fuel dock and 124 self-contained first-come, first-served camping sites with restroom and shower facilities. They also operate the nationally renowned Winchester Bay RV Resort with 138 large full-hook up sites with newly upgraded WiFi service.
