A new RV dump station recently opened at Salmon Harbor Marina.

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress recently announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay.  The RV dump station located at the north end of Salmon Harbor  Marina on Ork Rock Road, has been reconfigured to feature twin dump lanes with unlimited capacity, two potable water fill stations, three boat wash stations and an automated pay station that can accept cash, as well as credit and debit cards. 

The modern dump station is the latest of several ongoing improvement projects initiated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for the Winchester Bay community. Boice worked with Salmon Harbor Marina Director Jim Zimmer, the Winchester Bay Sanitary District, and engineers from Dyer Partnership to reconfigure the previous site layout in order to modernize services, increase user efficiency and double the capacity for RV users, travelers, local fishermen and marina visitors alike.   

