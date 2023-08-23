The Oregon Coast is known for its seafood. So local food truck owners said it made sense to offer locally-sourced fish options at the food truck court.
“Everyone was asking for fish and chips. It was needed down here,” said Greg Marshall.
The Oregon Coast is known for its seafood. So local food truck owners said it made sense to offer locally-sourced fish options at the food truck court.
“Everyone was asking for fish and chips. It was needed down here,” said Greg Marshall.
Marshall has one of the community’s most longstanding food trucks, Elkhorn Barbecue, which has been operating since 2013. He opened his latest “Frying Nemo” food truck with Mariss Stevens.
Stevens and Marshall said they came up with the idea for the Finding Nemo food truck when they were crabbing, and when they saw a food truck up for sale, it felt like it was meant to be.
The food truck owners said they are excited to be offering the seafood niche at the food truck court and are aiming to keep the menu simple yet delicious.
Frying Nemo offers fish and chips, grilled fish with rice, fish tacos – with fried and grilled options – as well as a “shrimply delicious,” shrimp stuffed avocado.
They said their locally-sourced fish makes them stand out from their competition.
Stevens said the food truck was wildly popular when they first opened and it was a huge push.
“Now we've been getting a lot more regular customers coming in, which is pretty awesome,” Stevens said. “I’m starting to get to know people by name and I no longer ask, ‘How do you like it? I know that they love it. That's why they've come back again and again.”
Stevens is new to the food truck business. She is also a realtor with Lifstyl Real Estate.
She said it has been a fun mix working at both jobs. She has learned a lot in the process of opening the new food truck – from codes and regulations, to creating and presenting new recipes.
“Presentation means just as much as how it tastes. Even if your food tastes really good, you have to present it in a certain way – because people see it before they eat it,” she said.
The food truck owners said they enjoy being part of the local food truck community at Front Street Food Trucks.
“It's amazing. The owners are really cool, and everyone here offers something different – so one family could get something from all the different food trucks,” Marshall said.
