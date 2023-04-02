Only months after opening, the Front Street Food Truck court is quickly becoming a go-to gathering place for friends and family to come together and choose from a variety of food fare.
With five different food trucks to choose from, a full-service bar, both indoor and outdoor seating spaces, restrooms – and even an axe-throwing venue – owner Rick Stevens said there is something for everyone.
Stevens also announced two more food trucks will be joining the court soon.
“If you and your group of friends, or even your family, are going out, it’s not often that you can all decide on where to go or one type of food,” Stevens said.
“I have a wife and three kids and one of the hardest things we have to figure out is where we are going. Here you come to one place with essentially four or five different restaurants – potentially six or seven when we get our new trucks in – and everyone can order there own thing,” he said.
Patrons can also order inside at their table and get it delivered from each food truck and bar on one tab.
Current food trucks making a home at the front street food court include On The Strip, which features gyros, chicken bacon ranch, and a whole lot of fry options. 101 Taco Truck, the first truck to join the court, has authentic style tacos, burritos and fusion dishes. Elkhorn Barbecue, one of the most longstanding food trucks in the area, has a variety of barbecue, burgers and noodle dishes. Yoda’s Hut features unique sandwich fixings at their star-wars themed food truck; and Sweetheart Waffles serve waffles both sweet and savory, including fried chicken and waffles.
The food truck owners said each dish they serve is unique and craveable.
101 Taco Truck husband and wife team Tino and Monica reported their most popular dishes are the Ramen Birria, and the quesabirria, both made with “birria” which is a traditional Mexican dish.
“It’s slow cooked meat with a very unique seasoning. Even though it has become popular in the last couple of years, it’s something we have been eating since we were little kids, so it’s exciting to be able to share a bit of our culture.” they said.
Yoda’s Hut food truck owner Ron Phillips said he got the nickname Chef Yoda from a previous job and he’s ran with it. Phillips said his most popular dishes are the Yoda, a smoked roast beef sandwich with a variety of toppings, and his pastrami sandwich, the Deathstar.
Sweetheart Waffle Truck owner Amiee Blevins serves taiyaki waffles which are a Japanese street food, but she makes American buttermilk versions.
“Basically, I’m using the fished shaped molds because they are adorable and a fabulous story,” Blevins said.
“Tai fish is a rare fish in Japan. These delightful waffles are shaped after these fish. The fish are given as good fortune. But we live on the coast so it’s perfect for our area. Plus they are just darn cute and fun,” she said.
Blevins said she makes everything from scratch and including her soft serve ice cream. She also offers homemade syrups in a variety of flavors including, blackberry sage, strawberry jalapeño and cinnamon roll.
The food truck owners said they enjoy being part of the Front Street Food Trucks because it feels like a small community.
“Being around the other food trucks and the support we have for each other is amazing. Plus for the customers it makes us more easily available and has created a fun atmosphere to hang in and be part of our community,” Blevins said.
“I like being part of it. It’s like a food truck family,” Yoda’s Hut chef Phillips said. “We all get along. We are all here to support one another. And the customer base has been great in Coos Bay.”
Front Street Food Trucks owner Rick Stevens said the most exciting part about opening the venue has been the community response.
“Pretty much everyone who I’ve talked to has great feedback and loves the place and wants to tell their friends and family about it,” Stevens said.
He said he is happy to fill a gap in the community, and bring the food truck court business model to Coos Bay.
“This business model is getting popular in some of the big cities, so I thought ‘Why not bring it to Coos Bay?” he said.
Stevens said his goal is to bring a fun and family-friendly gathering spot to the community, as well as a one-stop shop for all kinds of good eats. During the summer, Stevens said he plans to bring live music to the venue, as well as activities, like car shows, to the Front Street Food Truck venue.
In addition to food trucks, Oregon Coast Axe Throwing, has also joined the food pod.
“With ax throwing you are throwing a real hatchet into a real piece of wood,” Stevens said.
“One thing that makes this ax throwing trailer unique is that they have projectors so there is a whole bunch of different games you can play. You can play tic-tac-toe or connect four or you can just have a standard target up there if that’s what you want,” Stevens said.
The food truck court is open everyday. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. While not all food trucks are always open at the same time, an updated schedule can be found on the Front Street Food Truck Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In