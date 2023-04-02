Only months after opening, the Front Street Food Truck court is quickly becoming a go-to gathering place for friends and family to come together and choose from a variety of food fare.

With five different food trucks to choose from, a full-service bar, both indoor and outdoor seating spaces, restrooms – and even an axe-throwing venue – owner Rick Stevens said there is something for everyone.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments