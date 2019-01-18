COOS BAY — The new president and CEO for Bay Area Hospital has arrived.
Brian Moore stepped into his new role on Jan. 2, having made the trip to the southern Oregon coast from the desert hills of Pueblo, Colo. where he worked as the CEO of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.
“I’ve traded in the cactus in my backyard for something greener,” Moore laughed as he sat down with The World.
Moore brings with him years of experience, having begun his career in hospital administration back in 1999. He grew up in a healthcare family, where his mom was a nurse and his dad was a primary care physician. Moore always believed he would follow in their footsteps, to the point where he began college as pre-med.
“But I looked at the long horizon of education and switched to business, where I thought I left healthcare behind,” he remembered.
The two merged later when he did a summer internship in healthcare, where he discovered a fusion of his past to his new passion for business and leadership.
“I put those together in hospital administration,” he said.
His appreciation for the complexity that is a hospital came as he worked his way up.
“There is no unimportant role in a hospital,” he said. “The furthest away you can get in healthcare from taking care of the patient is two steps. You have your hands on the patient or are supporting the clinician who is helping the patient.”
His career took him to Orlando, Fla., then to the southern Denver metropolitan area in 2001 when there hadn’t been a new hospital built in 18 years.
“Now every hospital in the Denver area is new, either having replaced itself or through significant expansion,” he said. “I got there in that critical point in time, was part of a team to start the new hospital in Parker, Colo. and was asked to lead the development of a new hospital in Castle Rock, Colo.”
When he worked on that team in Castle Rock, the discussion included how to reposition the hospital to integrate it more into the day-to-day activities in the community around it.
“Those were shiny new hospitals,” he said. “I went from that to Pueblo’s St. Mary-Corwin, which is over 130 years old. Now coming to Bay Area Hospital, it is somewhere in-between but with a long tradition of caring for the South Coast.”
A community hospital
Moore carries with him the experience of bringing a hospital and its community closer.
While he worked at St. Mary-Corwin, he oversaw the creation of a new program that filled a need the neighborhood around the hospital had.
“The neighborhood was actually a food desert,” he said. “There wasn’t access to a grocery store with a produce department.”
With the help of the hospital’s family practice residency and the hospital’s spiritual care director, a food prescription program and farmers' market was created.
For patients seen in the family practice residency that were prescribed a diet change, those prescriptions could be exchanged on the weekend during the farmers' market at the hospital’s farm stand.
“It was run by the hospital and volunteers, with fruits and vegetables grown local,” Moore said. “It was open to the broader community and staff and though began small, grew year after year.”
Now at Bay Area Hospital, Moore hopes to bring the organization even closer to the community. Because he is still new to the area, he plans on listening before making any changes.
“My way of doing things is to come in and find out what great things are already happening,” he said. “There is a lot going on here and it is fun to come into an organization that has been supported by the community, is well-run and healthy financially. You can see that in the facilities, tools and equipment used to practice state-of-the-art medicine.”
While he gets to know the South Coast, he plans on connecting with stakeholders and locating where passions and priorities are so he can find out how to continue building those bridges and resources.
As he looks at what he can do so far, he sees an opportunity to strengthen communication internally and in the community.
“Within the walls of the hospital, from my perspective, quality and patient safety is one of the most foundational things we do in healthcare,” he said. “It is the basis of all we do. That is an area of focus and emphasis for me.”
Otherwise, Moore pointed to programs already established at BAH that are growing. In fact, the hospital’s cancer center has seen volume up by 13 percent in the last year.
“Not that we have more people getting cancer, but if you do you can get great quality care close to home,” he said.
Moore plans on staying for the long term. He and his wife and two young children were drawn to the area because of family, which is nearby.
“The idea of letting cousins grow up near each other was a draw for us,” he said. “We got in for Christmas, unpacked and then drove to Portland and it was the first time we didn’t have to fly in. We wanted someplace to raise our kids and this organization has a track record of stable relationships. In the last 20 years, they’ve had two CEOs and that is something we were looking for. We have a strong board with members here for the right reason, and that felt good.”
To the public, Moore said he hopes they remain open with input and continue to speak.
“We seek to create that connection and dialog to stay in-sync and continue to be a leader in healthcare on the South Coast,” he said.