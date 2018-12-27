COOS BAY — Rayonier International Timber Real Estate Investment Trust has donated $2,000 to the Friends of the South Slough Reserve for support of the internship program.
The South Slough Reserve is a federal and State of Oregon partnership. The Friends of the South Slough, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, manages the funding for the internship stipends and expenses. FOSS recruits and trains interns seeking to gain job skills in the areas of scientific research, nature- and ecology-based education, landscape maintenance, habitat restoration, and nonprofit work.