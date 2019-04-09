COOS BAY — Over the weekend, Friends of the Library helped get rid of outdated books for the Coos Bay Public Library.
The group has been working to raise awareness about the library since 1976 through fundraising events like the used book sale which took place April 6-7.
A man browses books Sunday during a Friends of the Coos Bay Public Library used book sale in Coos Bay. The sale featured thousands of books an…
“They have about seven regular sales a year,” said Sami Pierson, director for the Coos Bay Public Library. “They do book sales and special sales like the plant sale in May and craft supply sale in January where people donate yarn that they always thought they’d make that thing with but didn’t.”
During the weekend event, Pierson said the group also sold items not used for the collection and books that were outdated.
“All that money from the event is donated back to the library to support our program,” she said. “It’s a lovely circle of life.”
For a list Friends of the Library events or to join the group, visit www.coosbaylibrary.org/about/friends-library.