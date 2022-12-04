The Friends of the North Bend Public Library used book sale will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room will be packed with thousands of gently used hardbacks and paperbacks.
The sale will be held in the large meeting room at the North Bend Public Library and will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Paid members of the Friends of the Public Library will be admitted to the presale beginning at 10. Friends’ memberships can be purchased on the day of the book sale or in advance at the North Bend Public Library for an annual membership of $10.
