Book sale
The Friends of the North Bend Public Library used book sale will be held on Saturday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room will be packed with thousands of gently used hardbacks and paperbacks.

The sale will be held in the large meeting room at the North Bend Public Library and will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. 

