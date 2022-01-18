The Friends of the Coquille Public Library Inc. are optimistic that their popular bookstore will reopen in the future. The Coquille store was closed down when a portion of the building’s roof blew off during last week’s windstorm causing about 40% of the book inventory to be damaged by water leakage.
The loss of books likely would have been greater without the quick action of Paul Rencanzone, the owner of the building on 1st Street. Rencanzone immediately sprang into action, with the aid of a number of community members, including volunteers from First Community Credit Union. The volunteers packed hundreds of boxes of the books that were still dry, which were subsequently taken to a storage facility, and helped dispose of approximately 40% of the store’s inventory that was damaged by the water.
Rencanzone has said he hopes the bookstore will return after repairs are completed to the building.
In the meantime, the Friends of the Coquille Public Library are accepting donation of replacement books. Books can be dropped off at the Coquille library.
The Friends operated the bookstore as a way to generate funds for the future library renovation.
The 2021 year was a great success for the bookstore and the Friends Board would like to thank everyone in the community for their support of the store during the year, as well as the amazing individuals who volunteered their time and energy, including Dani Workman, Anne Connor, Sam Orchard, Paige Pyner, Joy Pierce, Linda Phillips, Lois Graves, Doug Krensle, Dottie Foley, Carol Movius and Marshall Kinnaird, plus numerous others who helped out as needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In