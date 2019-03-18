NORTH BEND — Every Saturday at the Pony Village Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people stop shopping to pet the dogs and cats up for adoption.
Friends of Coos County Animals, Inc. have been pairing pets with homes since 2005. Founder and owner Laura Jorgensen opened the non-profit when she moved to the area and saw that the Coos County Animal Shelter needed help from a rescue group.
Coleman Opsata visit a deaf cat during a Friends of Coos County Animals adoption event Saturday at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
Friends of Coos County Animals was set up separate from the shelter, placing its animals in foster homes before being adopted out.
“Our cats are owner surrenders or strays, while our dogs are only owner surrenders,” Jorgensen said.
One of the biggest needs that FOCCAS helped with since being established were with spays and neuters. Just last year alone, it facilitated 1,020 pet sterilizations at the local snip clinic.
However, one of the most important roles the group has filled is educating the public on the importance of spays and neuters, as well as responsible adoptions.
“We’re now seeing less and less animals being given away online or in front of the shopping mall,” Jorgensen said. “A lot of people also didn’t realize that cats can breed three times a year, that spring kittens can have their own kittens in the fall and then more by the next spring.”
Not only that, but those spring kittens can breed as soon as four months old with either parents or siblings, while dogs can have one or two litters a year.
“And the danger with giving out pets online or in front of Wal-Mart is you don’t know who is taking them,” she said. “A kitten might go to a home with dogs who don’t like cats all because a two-year-old wanted a kitten. Often these pets aren’t spayed or neutered or vaccinated because these homes don’t want to put money into it.”
When FOCCAS adopts, the non-profit is careful who is paired with the animals. In fact, just recently the group turned down a woman who wanted to adopt a dog. However, that dog is happiest with a family that has children and required a fenced yard.
“The dog wouldn’t have been happy, so we are looking for a dog to meet her needs where they can both be happy,” Jorgensen said. “People are okay with that because they want the animal happy too.”
The cat that has been with the group the longest is a six-year-old named Angel. According to Jorgensen, Angel has been up for adoption for months, though didn’t know exactly how many in total.
Volunteer Marilyn Martin sits with Penny during a Friends of Coos County Animals adoption event Saturday at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend.
“We also have deaf brothers who are bonded and have to be adopted out together,” she said.
These two cats are a tough adoption because not only do they need to go to the same home, but they are special needs. Not only are they both deaf, but one lost a leg at their previous home. Jorgensen said he was resting in the window sill as a kitten behind the couch when someone shut the window and broke his leg badly enough to require amputation.
“Whichever home they go to, they might need another cat or dog to help them,” she said. “They are inside only and you might need to stamp the floor to get their attention since they won’t hear you call for them.”
For more information about spays or neuters, or to adopt a pet or become a foster home, call 541-269-1989. For more information, visit www.friendsofcooscountyanimals.org.