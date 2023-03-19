The Friends of Coos County Animals is in need of help after receiving an influx of cats and kittens. The organization recently took in almost two dozen furry felines.

Many of the cats have been placed in foster homes, but many others still need help, said Diane Lyddon, executive director of Friends of Coos County Animals.

Diane Lyddon and cats

The adoptable cats live in foster homes, but can be visited on Saturdays at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend from Noon to 3pm.
Friends of Coos County Animals need cat foster homes
Friends of Coos County Animals need cat foster homes


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments