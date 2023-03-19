Friends of Coos County Animals need cat foster homes

The Friends of Coos County Animals is in need of help after receiving an influx of cats and kittens. The organization recently took in almost two dozen furry felines.
Many of the cats have been placed in foster homes, but many others still need help, said Diane Lyddon, executive director of Friends of Coos County Animals.
Lyddon said a local law enforcement officer was working with a woman who was living in an RV with more than 20 cats. The woman eventually agreed to surrender all but three of the animals (which she was able to keep) to the Friends of Coos County Animals, knowing that they would be given foster homes and adopted into caring homes.
The 18 cats quickly multiplied because a few of them were pregnant.
“One of them gave birth on Sunday at my house to three babies,” Lyddon said.
The executive director said she and her team were expecting the animals to be feral, but most all of them are sweet and friendly.
“But they are pretty traumatized so we are working through that,” she said.
The organization provides foster homes with food and litter and other supplies needed to take care of the animals. If someone is unable to provide a foster home they can still give monetary and other donations. Lyddon the organization currently has a need for cat carriers.
“We are lacking cat carriers, so anyone wanting to donate that would be great,” she said.
When it comes to fostering cats, Lyddon said, “If you like wild and crazy, you could go for the kittens, but if you want more laid back, go for the adults.”
The executive director reports most people want to foster kittens, but fostering adult cats can be rewarding as well.
“They are really sweet and already have developed their personality,” Lyddon said.
The cats have been to the vet. Some of the cats have already been spayed and neutered and others are scheduled to be fixed next week, Lyddon said.
Pictures of the cats can be found on Facebook and foster applications can be found on the Friends of Coos County Animals website. It includes an Amazon and Chewy wish list. Some of the cats will also be at the weekly showing at the mall from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
