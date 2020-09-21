COOS BAY — A faulty extension cord likely caused a structure fire and destroyed a home Friday night, according to a post from the Coos Bay Fire Department.
Crews were called to the Libby area around 11:20 p.m. and found the home burning, according to the post. Crews had to run a hose up a steep hill that engines couldn't get up.
The home's two occupants had gotten outside safely, but were trapped near the back of the home. Crews created a safe path for one person with water lines and escorted the second out, the post said.
In addition to the home, which was a total loss, the fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a nearby travel trailer, the post said.
Because the fire was in a remote area, crews received assistance from the Millington, Sumner, North Bay, Green Acres, North Bend and Charleston fire departments.
"Extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring and should not be placed in an area that will be impacted by foot and vehicle traffic," the Coos Bay department said in its statement.
