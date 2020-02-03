SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning, which is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected along the South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD.