COOS COUNTY — Freewheeling “Frank” Franklin, a dog who rides around in a motorcycle side car with his owner Tony Durphy, is bringing joy to the community.
“If we can take an hour out of our day and make bunch of people smile, then why not,” Durphy said.
Durphy plans to train Frank to be a therapy dog. He’s already started training Frank, but hasn’t certified him yet.
“I’m training him to be a therapy dog so we can go into nursing homes…We’re just getting started with the nursing homes. He’s not technically certified as a therapy dog yet,” Durphy said.
Although he’s not yet certified, local nursing home Life Care Center on Ocean Boulevard lets Frank visit with the residents, provided Durphy keeps his shot records on hand.
Frank is an 18-month-old Great Pyrenees and he’s been riding around in his sidecar since he was three months old.
Durphy wants to use Frank to spread joy to as many people as possible, which is why he’s made a YouTube and Facebook page in hopes to make Frank a virtual therapy dog.
“We can only travel so far in the community, but with the internet we can travel everywhere. Frank has friends all over the world already. People in India, and Australia, and places I can’t even really pronounce are getting Joy from Frank’s videos,” he said.
While wheeling around town, Frank and Durphy are quite the spectacle with folks in cars and on the street waving, honking, and taking pictures.