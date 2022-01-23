Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman was a featured panelist and host for this month’s Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Project Leadership workshop on the Role of Government. The full-day educational workshop for members of the 2022 Project Leadership program was held at the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday, January 13.
Freeman was joined by Roseburg City Councilor Shelley Briggs-Loosley and State Representative Christine Goodwin, who spoke about how various levels of government function in Douglas County. The Role of Government workshop is one of nine full-day workshops integrated into a curriculum sponsored by the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Freeman provided an overview of the role county commissioners play as elected administrators of the county. The three county commissioners govern as the head of the executive branch, as the legislative branch and in the very narrow scope of land use, as the judicial branch (quasi-judicial) for Douglas County.
Participants learned that Douglas County government effectively serves 112,000 citizens as a large organization operating with over 500 employees working in over 25 departments under the administration of Freeman, Commissioner Tom Kress, and Commissioner Chris Boice, and along with the other nine Douglas County elected officials.
“Roseburg Chamber’s Project Leadership is a valuable program that helps the participants understand how many aspects of our community work,” said Freeman. “This specific workshop on the role of government is valuable to attendees because it is an opportunity for elected officials to engage with and show how all levels of government are working together to serve the citizens of Douglas County. It seems that disagreements are what typically get more media attention, but in all actuality, we are spending almost all of our time and resources working together to make Douglas County a great place to live, work and play.”
