Douglas County is pleased to announce that Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected for his seventh term as the president of the Association of O&C Counties. The AOCC unanimously re-elected its leaders for 2022-23 at the AOCC annual meeting held on Friday, December 2, at the Danny Lang Teaching, Learning & Event Center on the Umpqua Community College Campus in Roseburg. In addition to Commissioner Freeman, Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope was re-elected as secretary/treasurer and Coos County Commissioner Bob Main was re-elected as vice president. “It is truly an honor to be re-elected once again as president of the AOCC. I am thankful for the continued support of my fellow AOCC members, who trust me in leading this crucially important work.” Freeman said. “Together with my colleagues and the staff at AOCC, we will continue to work hard to secure solutions to manage our unique congressionally designated lands.” AOCC represents the unique O&C timberlands in 18 western Oregon counties, the 18 counties host 2.1 million acres of O&C timberlands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. AOCC advocates for sustained yield management of O&C timberlands, as required by federal law under the O&C Act, to protect and support jobs and local economies, county services, and healthy timberlands. During its annual meeting, AOCC members were presented with an update from the Bureau of Land Management Oregon State Director Barry Bushue regarding O&C timberland management. The guest speaker for the annual meeting was UCC President Rachel Pokrandt. Pokrandt spoke about “Creating Opportunity Through Workforce Development,” which included a detailed discussion about UCC’s successful Forestry Program, among many others. The meeting also included discussion on the status of the several court cases including the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Case, the 2016 Rewrite of BLM’s Management Plan Case, the Archie Creek Fire National Environmental Protection Act Case and the Northern Spotted Owl Critical Habitat case. AOCC has pursued a long-term litigation strategy over the last 20+ years to definitively establish the meaning of the O&C Act in accord with AOCC's historic interpretation that “all O&C timberlands must be managed according to principles of sustained yield forestry.” That form of management provides for the full range of forest values, both economic and non-economic. The federal district court in Washington D.C. ruled in AOCC's favor in 2019 in two cases (the Monument Case and the Rewrite of BLM’s Management Plan. Those rulings are on appeal, with briefing completed and oral argument held on November 16. A final decision is expected by spring of 2023. The 1937 O&C Act is widely regarded as the first Congressional conservation act. It regulates the management of the federal timber resource. The O&C Act signaled an end to the cut-and-run policies in the early years of the 20th century. By requiring management under the principle of Sustained Yield, timber harvest cannot outpace the annual growth of the forest, resulting in a perpetual supply of timber while concurrently providing quality habitat for wildlife, watershed protection, and recreational opportunities for the public. Judge Leon's decision not only reaffirms the principles and requirements of the O&C Act, but also provides the foundation to create new job opportunities throughout the entire economic sector. In addition, Sustained Yield management will provide much needed revenue to fund vital County services such as the Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications, Senior Services, Veteran Services, Public Works infrastructure projects and public health programs.
