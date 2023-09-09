The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-appointed to the Public Lands Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo) in Washington, D.C. The re-appointment was announced on Friday, August 11, 2023, in a letter from Mary Jo McGuire, President of NACo.
Committee membership and leadership at the national level comes with serious responsibility and commitment. This work includes keeping up to date on all legislative and regulatory action relevant to the steering committee and testifying or speaking before national legislative committees at conferences and meetings in order to advance Douglas County’s and NACo’s pressing policy concerns and priorities. Engagement from steering committee members from across the nation is a major reason why Congress and federal agencies often look to NACo for feedback on legislative policy decisions being made in Washington D.C. This work will be in addition to and in concert with the work Commissioner Freeman does as a Douglas County Commissioner.
