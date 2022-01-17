Douglas County is excited to announce that Commissioner Tim Freeman has been appointed to one of only two seats from Oregon on the Western Interstate Region Board of Directors, which is a subset of the National Association of Counties. Additionally, Commissioner Freeman was appointed to the 2022 Association of Oregon Counties Board of Directors. The appointments were announced this week by Gina Firman Nikkel, the executive director of AOC.
Leadership at the state, regional and national level comes with serious responsibility. This work includes testifying or speaking before state, regional and national legislative committees, conferences and meetings in order to advance AOC counties’ policy and issue priorities, especially during the next few months as the Legislature convenes for the 2022 Legislative Session. This work will be in addition to and in concert with the work Commissioner Freeman does as a Douglas County commissioners.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected for the WIR Board of Directors. I am thankful to have the support of the members of the AOC, who trust me in leading this crucially important work.” Freeman said. “Together with the leadership and staff at WIR/NACo and AOC, I will work hard to protect and advance the interests of rural Oregon counties at all levels of government.”
The WIR is affiliated with the NACo and is dedicated to the promotion of Western States interests within NACo. These interests include public land issues (use and conservation), community stability and economic development, and the promotion of the traditional Western way of life. Its membership consists of fifteen Western states: Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California., Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming., Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota. WIR exists to be the counties' advocate for public policy issues affecting the Western United States. For more information on the WIR and NACo, log onto: https://www.naco.org/.
The AOC has been in existence for more than a century. AOC was formed in 1906 to share information and build consensus among Oregon counties. Since then, that original mission has expanded as counties’ responsibilities have grown more complex and complicated. Their mission is to connect and strengthen Oregon’s 36 counties by developing and sharing solutions to county issues through advocacy, research, and leadership development. Additionally, the AOC Legislative Committee formulates public policies and legislative positions, including policies and positions on state or federal legislation, and directs the legislative activities of the executive director and AOC legislative affairs team. For more information on the AOC, log onto: https://oregoncounties.org/.
