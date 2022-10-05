Tim Freeman

Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently announced Commissioner Tim Freeman has been appointed to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. Commissioner Freeman was nominated, testified at a Senate confirmation hearing and was confirmed by the Oregon Senate last week. His term will begin on September 28 and run through February 17, 2024.

According to the Oregon CJC webpage, “The mission of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission is to improve the legitimacy, efficiency, and effectiveness of state and local criminal justice systems.” Statutorily (ORS 137.651 – 137.685) the CJC is responsible for developing and maintaining the state’s criminal justice policy and comprehensive, long-range plan; conducting research studies; providing criminal justice data to federal agencies; providing technical assistance to Local Public Safety Coordinating Councils; reporting on fiscal and racial/ethnic impact of pending legislation; funding and expanding drug court programs; maintaining and updating sentencing guidelines and issuing the annual Local Public Safety Coordinating Council report. The CJC consists of nine members, seven of whom are voting members appointed by the Governor. The remaining two members are nonvoting members appointed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.

