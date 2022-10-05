Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently announced Commissioner Tim Freeman has been appointed to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. Commissioner Freeman was nominated, testified at a Senate confirmation hearing and was confirmed by the Oregon Senate last week. His term will begin on September 28 and run through February 17, 2024.
According to the Oregon CJC webpage, “The mission of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission is to improve the legitimacy, efficiency, and effectiveness of state and local criminal justice systems.” Statutorily (ORS 137.651 – 137.685) the CJC is responsible for developing and maintaining the state’s criminal justice policy and comprehensive, long-range plan; conducting research studies; providing criminal justice data to federal agencies; providing technical assistance to Local Public Safety Coordinating Councils; reporting on fiscal and racial/ethnic impact of pending legislation; funding and expanding drug court programs; maintaining and updating sentencing guidelines and issuing the annual Local Public Safety Coordinating Council report. The CJC consists of nine members, seven of whom are voting members appointed by the Governor. The remaining two members are nonvoting members appointed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.
While a Roseburg city councilman, Freeman worked with city officials to make public safety a top priority. He is also the liaison commissioner for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. While representing District 2 in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2009 to 2014, Freeman served on both the Ways and Means Subcommittee for Public Safety and the full Ways and Means Committee, among others. According to their website, “The Joint Committee on Ways and Means is the legislative appropriations committee that determines state budget policy. It is a large committee of both Senate and House members which employs six to eight subcommittees to facilitate adoption of the biennial state budget.” Specifically, they are responsible for funding the State Criminal Justice, Public Safety Division and Programs.
Being nominated and accepting leadership positions at the state level comes with serious responsibility. This work includes policy development, planning and legislation for critical public safety programs all across Oregon, especially as the Oregon Legislature prepares to convene for the 2023 Legislative session. This work will be in addition to and in concert with the work Freeman does as a Douglas County commissioner.
“I am honored to be nominated and then selected for the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. I am thankful to have the support of my fellow county commissioners and the state who trust me to do this important work.” Freeman said. “Together with my colleagues on the CJC, I will work hard to protect and advance the programs and people that protect our citizens, our communities and our way of life.”
